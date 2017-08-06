WEATHER ALERT for Sunday, August 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are in a Weather Alert Mode for later today and this evening.

There is the possibility of a few strong storms in the mix that could contain gusty damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

If you are heading out the door this morning through midday things are quiet.

Skies are mostly cloudy with only a slim chance for a stray sprinkle through lunchtime.

During the afternoon hours we anticipate scattered thunderstorms will begin to break out that will be followed by more as we head towards sunset.

Storms will likely continue into the evening and overnight hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas west of Nashville and I-65 in a Marginal Risk for severe weather this afternoon and tonight.

