THP in the running for national ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is a national contest for the “Best Looking Cruiser,” and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is in the running.

The contest is put on by American Association of State Troopers (AAST), which created a Facebook photo album with pictures of each contestant.

The photo with the most “likes” by 5 p.m. on Aug. 14 takes home the win—the cover of AAST’s America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2018 Wall Calendar.

Tennessee is currently in third place among highway patrol departments across the United States.

Georgia is currently winning with over 18,000 “likes,” followed by West Virginia with 14,000.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol currently stands at just over 11,000 “likes.”

Click here to cast your vote.