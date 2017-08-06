TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Hickman County

BON AQUA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in Hickman County.

Authorities told News 2 the situation began around 12:30 p.m. with a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle out of Dickson County when an officer with the Dickson Police Department reportedly followed the suspect into Hickman County.

The chase ended on Missionary Ridge Road in Bon Aqua when the Dickson officer allegedly fired at least one shot at the suspect.

It’s unclear how seriously injured the suspect is. Further details remain unknown at this time.

