Republican gubernatorial candidates campaign at The Factory

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – All but one of the major Republican candidates for governor in Tennessee made their pitch Sunday night in Williamson County.

It was the very first time they had all been together, on stage campaigning at The Factory.

The event was the annual fundraiser for Senator Jack Johnson. He calls the event “Boots and Jeans, Barbecue and Beans.”

News 2 asked Congressman Marsha Blackburn what advise she would give the candidates for governor.

“I think right now what voters are looking for is someone who is going to give them the facts and level with them. Talk to them about what they want to do,” she said.

Blackburn continued, “We are in a time where people want to know what an individual’s philosophy of life is, what makes them tick. Issues are going to change, but what is that core? And what are the principals they are going to stand on? I think that would be the advice.”

And also at the event, Sen. Johnson announced he’ll be running for Senate Majority Leader. President Donald Trump nominated the current Majoirty Leader, Sen. Mark Norris, to the federal bench.