Preds Show Off New Adidas Road Uniform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators showed off their new road uniform Saturday in Nashville.

According to the Predators, the debut of the road edition of the Predators ADIZERO jerseys completes the fresh design the club will skate with during the 2017-18 season.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shared pictures of the jersey during their Soul2Soul concert at Bridgestone Arena Saturday night.

As Preds fans know, McGraw’s hit single “I Like It, I love it” is traditionally played after the Predators score a goal.

The new road uniforms will have guitar strings over the numbers on the back and sleeves (new for this season), to go with the piano keys on the inside of the collar that help celebrate hockey and Music City.

