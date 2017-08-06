Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, August 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Our short hockey off season is almost over and today the Preds are hosting an Open House at Bridgestone where you’ll find the annual Used Equipment Sale.

They will also unveil this seasons new away game jersey.

You’ll find street hockey, face painting, free popcorn and soda! It’s from noon to 4 this afternoon with free parking in the Sixth Avenue garage.

Today is the last day to catch The Little Mermaid performance at TPAC.

They have a show at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

And the unofficial kick off to the school year, it’s the first weekend at the Williamson County Fair.

Adult tickets are $7, kids are $4 and little ones younger than six are free! The fairgrounds are right off of I-65 and Peytonsville Road. Sunday fair hours are from noon to 10 p.m.