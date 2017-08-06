Memphis couple charged with murder of their 2-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Memphis couple was charged with the murder of their 2 year old little girl.

Police say they found the toddler with bruises to her face and body at her home June 24.

Amelia Taper was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

An autopsy report indicated multiple internal injuries along with the external bruises.

Keinosha Taper and Gregory Ford have been arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse, Aggravated Child Neglect, First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Aggravated Child Abuse, and First-Degree Murder in Perpetration of Aggravated Child Neglect.