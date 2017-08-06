Bill Martin, longtime East Nashville grocer, dies at 96

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bill Martin, owner of Martin’s Grocery on Fatherland Street in East Nashville, has died.

Martin, 96, was a war veteran who ran the grocery for over 50 years before he passed away. He was featured in our “Heroes of Tennessee” special last November.

He spent 26 years in the Army, travelling to many different countries and fighting on several different battlefields in World War II as well as the Korean War.

Visitation will be held at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home on Gallatin Road from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Funeral services will held at the same place after Wednesday’s visitation.