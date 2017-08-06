Gallatin Public Library to give out free solar eclipse glasses

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Still need a pair of glasses to safely watch the total solar eclipse? The Gallatin Public Library has you covered.

The library will give out free glasses, one pair per person, beginning Aug. 15.

You must have NASA-certified safe viewing lenses to view the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse happening on Aug. 21.

The space agency recommends only using eclipse glasses with ISO 12312-2 printed on them that have been printed by the four following companies: American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical, and TSE 17.

They should be warn before and after the moon completely blocks the sun and can be taken off during the few minutes of totality. Not wearing proper glasses can cause permanent eye damage.

NASA has been warning consumers of unsafe glasses being distributed. Click here to read details.

While the eclipse begins at 11 a.m., it will reach totality around 1:28 p.m., making the sky go dark for upwards of 3 minutes, depending on where you live. When will it reach your house and how long will it last? Find the answer here.

