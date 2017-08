Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police searched the ‘Cumberland River’ early Sunday for two people they say jumped in.

According to police there was a car crash along interstate 24 east near the Silliman Evans Bridge downtown around 1:30 a.m.

After that crash, two people were seen jumping off the bridge and in to the river.

There is no word on why the two people jumped or if they were taken in to police custody.

