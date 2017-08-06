Craig Fitzhugh enters Tennessee Governor’s race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another name was added to the list of candidates vying to replace outgoing Governor Bill Haslam Sunday.

Craig Fitzhugh, the democratic leader in the Tennessee House of Representatives announced that he will run.

The announcement pits the West Tennessee native against former Nashville mayor Karl Dean for the democratic nomination.

Fitzhugh says his core platform includes education, health care, and economic development.

Sunday he told News 2’s Josh Breslow that entering the race was something he hasn’t considered much until now.

“You can see by my campaign balance that I haven’t been monetarily preparing for something like this, but I’ve had a long career in the legislature and I’ve learned a lot and have a lot of ideas, even after 23-24 years,” says Fitzhugh. “I believe I can offer something to all the citizens of Tennessee and it just was something in my gut, in my heart, that I needed to do this. So, I just finally decided ‘yes,’ we’re going to do it, we’re going all in. We’re going to give folks a choice out there.”

This announcement makes two democrats and five republicans seeking to replace Governor Bill Haslam.

