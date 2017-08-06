Clarksville man wanted in deadly double shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for man after a double shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the Callee’s Too on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Police say when officers arrived, they found two people had been shot. One died of his injuries on his way to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the other was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neither were involved in the military.

An investigation led police to Tony Bristol, 30, who is accused of being the gunman.

According to a press release, police also determined Bristol knew both of the men that were shot. He had left the scene prior to officers arriving.

The 30-year-old is now wanted for criminal homicide. He is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. He has no known vehicle.

If anyone sees Bristol, call 911. If anyone has information, they can contact Detective Ulrey, 931-648-0656, ext. 5483 or the TIPSLINE 931-645-8477.