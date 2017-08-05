Wet weather pattern expected to return Sunday in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The weather doesn’t come any more pleasant at just about any time of year, let alone early August, than it was Saturday. We had plenty of sunshine with low humidity and temperatures in the low 80s.

We hope you had a chance to get outside and enjoy the day because changes are coming for Middle Tennessee.

Starting Sunday afternoon, showers and a few thunderstorms are possible as a frontal system stalls across the Mid-State.

That front will remain in our region through most of this upcoming week bringing clouds and occasional scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Consequently, high temperatures will be below average, generally in the 80s, by about 4-8 degrees.

An average high this time of year is near 90.

This pattern may persist into the following week as well, meaning more wet weather and cooler than average temperatures.

Let’s hope things clear out by the 21st. That’s the day of the solar eclipse!