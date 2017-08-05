Titans practice at Nissan in front of 11,400 fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans took training camp to Nissan Stadium Saturday night.

This was their only practice at the big house. Call it a dress rehearsal for their first home preseason game, exactly two weeks away on August 19.

On the sidelines was first round draft pick Corey Davis, nursing a hamstring injury. Head Coach Mike Mularkey said there’s a good chance Davis will not play in the preseason opener next Saturday against the Jets.

Optimism about this year’s prospects brought out an estimated crowd of 11.400 fans for the free show.