NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured in a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 12th Ave. South near Edgehill.

They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Metro Police say their conditions are serious, but have not shared their names.

Investigators have not released any further information about the incident.

