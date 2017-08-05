Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, August 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You probably won’t recognize War Memorial Auditorium this weekend.

The Deep Tropics Festival is turning it into an island oasis for a paradise themed weekend of music, dancing and arts.

Tickets are $50 and the festival starts at 2 p.m. but doesn’t end until the early hours of the morning.

Musicians Corner is back this weekend in Centennial Park with a lineup playing from noon to 6 this evening.

Saturday is going to be beautiful so get outside and enjoy some music.

Tonight the Titans are taking training camp to Nissan Stadium… It’s definitely going to be the place to be with all the hype surrounding this year’s team.

The players will practice from 6 to 8 tonight. It is free but do not forget the clear bag policy.