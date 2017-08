MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police were looking for a man Saturday in connection with several car thefts in the area.

Police say Jon Canada Lovvorn was believed to be driving a stolen, black 2013 Nissan Armada or a gray Ford f-150 (both with TN dealer plates).

Anyone with information regarding his location should call Murfreesboro police at (615) 893-1311.