(NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert Saturday.

According to the alert 3-year-old Nathaniel Brown was last seen w/his mother Aug 3.

Authorities say the pair may be traveling in a silver 2013 Kia Forte with Tennessee Liscense tag T96 86S.

If you have any information that can help authorities locate this child call 1-800-TBI-FIND.