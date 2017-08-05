Help find Tennessee’s missing children

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Nathaniel Brown may be the latest missing child in Tennessee, but he’s not the only one. The following is a partial list of missing children from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The children posted here are victims of parental abductions, considered “at-risk”, or those whose cases could benefit from publicity.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov to report information about these missing children.

Nathaniel Brown



ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT

Missing: August 3, 2017

Age Missing: 3

A Middle Tennessee Endangered Child Alert has been issued for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office for 3 year old Nathaniel Brown. Nathaniel is a white male, 2’6″ tall, weighs 30 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. Nathaniel was last seen with his mother August 3, 2017 when she was notified of a Court Order to place him into DCS custody. They may be in a Silver 2013 KIA Forte, TN tag T9686S. Unknown clothing description or direction of travel.

Keana Watters

Missing: June 30, 2017

Age Missing: 17

Keana Watters is a 17 year old white female with brown hair, brown eyes. She is 5’4″ tall, 118 pounds. Last seen at her residence in Coffee Co. on June 30, 2017. There is no known last clothing description nor direction of travel. If you have seen Keana, please contact Coffee Co Sheriff’s Office at 931-570-4427 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Jeremiah Frazier

Missing: April 19, 2017

Age Missing: 2

Jeremiah Frazier is two year old white male with brown hair, hazel eyes. He is 3 feet tall, 40 pounds. Last seen on April 19, 2017. There is no known direction of travel or clothing description. It is believed Jeremiah is with mother. If you have seen Jeremiah please contact Bledsoe Co 911 at 423 447-5555 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Leyla Nataly Preciado Mariscal

Missing: March 25, 2017

Age Missing: 9

Leyla Nataly Preciado Mariscal is a 9-year-old Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes. Leyla was last seen with her non-custodial father on March 25, 2017. Her clothing description and direction of travel are unknown. If you have seen Leyla please contact the Metro Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Luis Fernando Delgado

Missing: January 09, 2017

Age Missing: 16

Luis Fernando Delgado is a 16-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes.Luis was last seen at his residence in Antioch, Tennessee on January 9, 2017. His clothing description and direction of travel is unknown. If you have seen Louis, please contact Metro Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Ana Sebastian Lorenzo

Missing: August 7, 2016

Age Missing: 15

Ana Sebastian Lorenzo is a 15-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and black eyes. Ana was last seen at his residence on August 7, 2016. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and yellow and black shoes. Direction of travel is unknown. If you have seen Ana, please contact the Lewisburg Police Department at (931) 359-4044, (931) 359-3800 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Marta Isabel Gamez-Cruz

Missing: August 10, 2015

Age Missing: 15

Marta Isabel Gamez-Cruz is a 15-year-old white female with black hair and brown eyes. Marta was last seen at her residence in Nashville, TN on August 10, 2015. Her clothing description is unknown. Marta is possibly headed to New Orleans, LA. If you have seen Marta please contact the Metro Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600 or 1-800-TBI-FIND

Eva Alejandra Lopez

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT

Missing: September 22, 2015

Age Missing:15

An East Tennessee Endangered Child Alert has been issued for the Winchester Police Department for 15-year-old Eva Alejandra Lopez. She is a Hispanic female, 5’4″ tall, 150 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on September 22, 2015 at her residence. Clothing and direction of travel is unknown. Eva is possibly in the company of 25-year-old Avaro Gamez Martinez. Martinez is wanted for 6 counts of Aggravated Statutory Rape, NIC#W764426380. If you have seen Eva, please call the Winchester Police Department at (931) 967-2331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Chloie Leverette

AMBER ALERT

Missing: September 28, 2012

Age Missing: 9

A Middle Tennessee AMBER Alert has been issued for the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for 9-year-old Chloie Leverette and 7-year-old Gage Daniel. The children were last seen on Sunday, September 23, 2012 at approximately 6:30 p.m. by a neighbor. Chloie and Gage lived with their grandparents at 730 Kingdom Road, Unionville, Tennessee. That home was destroyed by fire on Sunday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. After an extensive five day search, multiple fire experts have processed the scene and are unable to locate evidence that Chloie and Gage were victims of the fire. The location of Chloie and Gage are unknown at this time.

If you have any information concerning the children, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).

Gage Daniel

AMBER ALERT

Missing: September 28,2012

Age Missing: 7

A Middle Tennessee AMBER Alert has been issued for the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for 9-year old Chloie Leverette and 7-year old Gage Daniel. The children were last seen on Sunday, September 23, 2012 at approximately 6:30 p.m. by a neighbor. Chloie and Gage lived with their grandparents at 730 Kingdom Road, Unionville, Tennessee. That home was destroyed by fire on Sunday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. After an extensive five day search, multiple fire experts have processed the scene and are unable to locate evidence that Chloie and Gage were victims of the fire. The location of Chloie and Gage are unknown at this time.

If you have any information concerning the children, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).

Zaylee Grace Fryar

AMBER ALERT

Missing: May 1, 2011

Age Missing: 4 months

A Middle Tennessee Amber Alert was activated for Zaylee Grace Fryar by the Millersville Police Department on May 10, 2011. Zaylee is a 4 month old white female. She has black hair and brown eyes, is approximately 24” tall and weighs 12lbs. Zaylee has a quarter size birthmark on her right leg. She was last seen with her mother, Shauna Marie Fryar on May 1, 2011. On May 10, 2011, investigators confirmed the identity of a woman recovered deceased in Davidson County as Shauna Marie Fryar. If you have seen Zaylee, please contact the Millersville Police Department at (615) 859-2758 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Carlos Simon

Missing: May 28, 2008

Age Missing: 6

Carlos, along with his brother Manilo, was taken by his non-custodial mother, Leticia Castro, on May 28, 2008.If you have seen Carlos, Manilo or Leticia Castro, please contact Det. Debra Maberry, Knoxville Police Department (865) 215-4010 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Manilo Baldimir Pena Castro

Missing: May 28, 2008

Age Missing: 6

Manilo, along with his brother Castro, was taken by his non-custodial mother, Leticia Castro, on May 28, 2008.If you have seen Carlos, Manilo or Leticia Castro, please contact Det. Debra Maberry, Knoxville Police Department (865) 215-4010 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Jocelyn Emilia Turcios

Missing: October 10, 2004

Age Missing: 3

Jocelyn was taken by her non-custodial mother Sandra Gutierrez. They were last seen in Franklin, Tennessee. If you have seen Jocelyn, please contact Detective Eric Anderson, Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.