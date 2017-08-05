Friends remember shooting victim as a man of music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friends and family gathered in McFerrin Park on Saturday to remember a 19 year old who was killed by accidental gunfire last week in Talbot’s Corner.

Malik Khayyam died after a gun discharged in a home on Donald Street near Dickerson Pike on Thursday.

Malik was known as DJ Malik and friends say many people knew him for his music, but the way he died will send a louder message.

“There’s so many people that die in the street and they are forgotten about, you know what I am saying, because they weren’t doing good. They were too busy in the street but Malik wasn’t like that. Therefore, his death isn’t going pointless,” said Daquan Summers.

Malik’s grieving mother addressed the crowd at the park and begged them to leave their guns at home. She said her son died because someone had a gun instead of leaving it at home.

Fellow DJ, Breon Dixon said Malik has been with him every step of the way.

“He gets in the most craziest situations but he always remained a go-getter and a hustler. I appreciate everything he did for me. He was there for me every milestone of my career,” said Breon, also known as Lil Bre.

Malik’s sister also spoke to the large crowd and asked them not to cry, but to laugh, because that is what her brother would do.

Police have not filed any charges.