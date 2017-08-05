Free school supplies, haircuts, health checks in Smyrna Saturday evening

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of families and teachers in Smyrna are taking advantage of a free back-to-school event that runs until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Volunteers from the Living Truth Christian Center are giving away backpacks stocked with school supplies, classroom supplies for teachers, hair cuts and even health exams.

This is the 10th year for the event designed to get kids, parents and teachers ready for school.

Church Pastor Amos Howard said their goal is to help 2,500 to 3,500 people every year.

“To be able to give back to the people we serve makes us so happy. It’s such a blessing,” said Yolanda Howard, the pastor’s wife. “Just to see the people smile makes it all worthwhile.”

The Living Truth Christian Center is located at 102 Ridley Street in Smyrna, Tennessee.