Cheatham County woman charged with voluntary manslaughter

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County woman was charged with voluntary manslaughter Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

35 year old Angel Scruggs was taken to the Cheatham County jail and held without bond.

According to the TBI, Scruggs was identified as the person responsible for the shooting death of her boyfriend, 44 year old Christopher White.

The shooting happened just before midnight Friday on Cotton Harris Road in Joelton.

No additional information on this case was released.