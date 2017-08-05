ATV crash near Portland kills one rider

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (Smokey Barn News) – According to Robertson County officials, one person has lost their life in an ATV accident on North Pinson Rd. in the Portland area Friday night.

The call came into 911 just before 11:00 p.m.

Robertson County EMS along with the Orlinda Fire Department, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all responded to the crash. MAP

The crash occurred on North Pinson Rd just yards from the Kentucky border, not far from the city of Orlinda, but the crash site carries a Portland zip-code.

One official told Smokey Barn News that the victim, a male, approximately 50 years of age, may have been from Kentucky. According to Robertson County EMS, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information on the victim or cause of the crash was available.

News 2 will update this story as information is made available to us.