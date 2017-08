COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman in Columbia is living out her final weeks by checking off everything she can on her bucket list.

Susan Steves has 11 tumors and has opted out of further treatment. She is staying at home in Hospice care with her daughter.

In the upcoming week, she will eat a lobster and go for a helicopter ride.

This weekend, thanks to a stranger who works with the Spring Hill Fire Department and Music City Skydiving, Steves will go skydiving.