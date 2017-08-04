Titans practice in front of 6,800 fans at Centennial High

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday after practice you could see the excitement of the Titans players ahead of Friday night.

They did not disappoint fans as they put on a show for over 6,800 people at Centennial high school.

It was the sixth practice of training camp, and the first without wide receiver Corey Davis, since he was held out after injuring his hamstring Thursday.

Head coach Mike Mularkey said Davis is week to week, but that there is nothing he can do about it at this point.

As far as the Friday night’s practice, the Titans were greeted by thousands of fans as they signed autographs and took pictures before taking the field for a two-hour practice under the high school lights.

To say it went well was an understatement according to the head coach.

“Very good night for I think the Titans and Centennial High School and Williamson County,” Mularkey said. “I think our players really enjoyed the environment based on the way they practiced and I think we got a lot done, we got a lot done and I think people were pleased to see what kind of team we have…. I’ve always enjoyed this. I’ve done this before at other places I’ve been, it’s a great environment. It’s fun for everybody I know. The player’s energy level was great coming down here and they didn’t fail to perform like we hoped.”

The Titans are back on the field Saturday night at Nissan Stadium with practice from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.