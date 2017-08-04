Security guard shot during robbery attempt at North Nashville liquor store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday night at a North Nashville liquor store.
It happened around 10 p.m. at the R and R Liquors on the corner of Jefferson Street and 11th Avenue.
Metro police told News 2 the gunman tried to rob the store with a handgun and shot the security guard in the arm.
The security guard returned fire and the gunman ran away, according to police.
It is unknown if the suspect was injured.
K-9 officers were brought in to search for the man but were unsuccessful.
The security guard is expected to be OK.
Police described the suspect as wearing a dark shirt with khaki cargo shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.