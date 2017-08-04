Roadway safety top concern as students return to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first day of a new school year is always exciting, but safety needs to be on everyone’s mind.

It’ll be an adjustment for drivers as they switch from summer mode to school zone mode.

News 2 spoke with Metro’s Crossing Guard Supervisor who offered advice for the first day of school.

“It’s going to be very congested on Monday,” Michelle Mertz said. “There are new traffic patterns at different schools. Just be patient, go slow, listen to your crossing guard and just be really careful. Our children are our No. 1 priority and that is our guard’s No. 1 goal is to keep them safe.”

Every school district is different, but in Davidson County when you see flashing lights the speed limit is 15 mph.