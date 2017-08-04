Police investigate fatal shooting at home in Talbot’s Corner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in a reported accidental shooting in the Talbot’s Corner neighborhood early Friday morning.

It happened in the 100 block of Donald Street off Dickerson Pike around 3:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 a man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the home.

Paramedics left the home soon after arriving on the scene.

More than half a dozen detectives are on the scene interviewing multiple people.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.