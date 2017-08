METROPOLIS, Ill. (WKRN) – Metropolis is in special territory as it will be in the path of not only the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 but another in April 2024.

Metropolis is right across the Ohio River from Paducah, Kentucky.

The city has a Super Solar Festival planned the Sunday before the eclipse from noon to 8 p.m. on Market Street and a viewing party the banks of the Ohio River at Dorothy Miller Park on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.