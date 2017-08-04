Metro teachers learn to spot bullying in school

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Back to school can be a challenging time for students and families concerned about bullying.

Friday, Metro teachers were at Donelson Middle School for special training to deal with the issue in the classroom.

The teachers told News 2 they went through a series of exercises to identify bullying and also put themselves in the shoes of students who may be experiencing it.

Seventh grade teacher Rentonia Moore said she learned valuable information about how to stop bullying and how to identify it at today’s training.

“How do we know when it is taking place in our school and how we handle it once we know? What do we do when children don’t tell us and we don’t see it?” said Moore.

This was day two of the training for educators. The teachers also took part in exercises that were aimed to to help them understand what kids may be going through.

“On a given day I don’t know what you are dealing with or emotions those students are dealing with,” said Moore.

“We want to make sure that our staff becoming more informed and aware of what bullying and harassment is, as well as and is not, and how to respond appropriately to meet the needs of our students,” said Dr. Tony Majors, executive officer of student services for Metro Schools.

During the first week of school students will receive a handbook to give to their parents. There is a section about bullying in the handbook and the district is urging parents to read it.