NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools will hold a press conference Friday on the status of ongoing construction at John Overton High School.

Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph will be in attendance, in addition to Overton’s principal Dr. Jill Pittman and construction officials.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at noon at the school.

Metro schools return to class Monday.

News 2 will stream the press conference live beginning at noon.