Janet’s Planet: Why are eclipse safety glasses so important?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Proper safety glasses are key to enjoying the total solar eclipse later this month.

Janet Ivey from Janet’s Planet explains why it’s so vital to protect your eyes during the eclipse.

If you have purchased yours already, please make sure that they are ISO rated or have the number 12312-2, which is the international standard for safety for eclipse viewing.

You also want to make sure it lists the manufacturer of the eclipse glasses.

NASA’s has a whole list that they recommend that you buy from.

Related: NASA says unsafe eclipse glasses being distributed

If you happen to have a pair that looks like wrinkled and scratched, discard them and buy another pair.

It’s important you use the solar eclipse glasses during the partial phase of the eclipse.

Your curiosity could overtake your common sense and you could end up looking at the sun longer than you should.

Because as the moon makes its way across the sun and looks like Ms. Pacman taking little bites out of it, again, it will become more and more easy to look up because it’s not as painful and it’s not as bright as the moon comes across.

Your retinas don’t have pain sensors, or you will feel pain in a little while if you happen to, you know, have blurry vision after staring up at the sun without proper eyewear.

Or potentially the worst-case-scenario — macular burns.

So please protect your eyes and practice good eye safety.

You’ll see more from Janey Ivey right here on News 2 leading up to the big day. We’re also partnering with the Nashville Sounds and the city of Nashville for a watch party at First Tennessee Park.

Danielle Breezy is hosting the event, and if you can’t make it out, we still got you covered with a three-hour special from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Aug. 21 right here on News 2.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.