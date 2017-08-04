Hundreds of students receive free shoes, supplies before new school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of kids were given free shoes and school supplies before they begin the new school year.

A shoe and book bag drive was held Friday afternoon at the McFerrin Community Center.

Thanks to donations by businesses and individuals, around 100 pairs of shoes and 200 book bags were given to local kids.

Robert Higgins, who owns the WKND bar on Church Street, helped organize the supply drive.

“It’s a community challenge,” said Higgins. “We’re asking people to do something positive as the kids go back to school.”

Higgins said not all families can afford new shoes and school supplies as the kids go back to school, so he wanted to help.

“We know self-esteem is real big in middle and elementary schools,” he said. “So we want to make sure we have them going back on the same playing field as every other student.”

A barber was also on hand, offering free back-to-school haircuts to students.