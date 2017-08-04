Golden Alert issued for missing Indiana woman

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing Indiana woman.

The 82-year-old woman was reported missing around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police said Shirley Hankins was last seen driving north on Interstate 69 in Lyon County when she got separated from her traveling companion. Hankins is driving a silver 2005 Kia Sedona van with Indiana tag D910CP. Her van also has a Delta Airlines sticker on the back bumper.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Hankins was last seen wearing a white shirt and either blue or black pants. Police said she suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Kentucky State Police at 270-575-7228 or Indiana State Police at 812-867-2079.