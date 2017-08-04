Feds arrest 83 immigrants in New Orleans and Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested 83 people in New Orleans and two Tennessee cities.

The Commercial Appeal reports that ICE spokesman Tom Byrd said 64 of the 83 people arrested in Memphis, Nashville and New Orleans as part of last week’s national “Operation Border Guardian/Border Resolve” were “noncriminal,” saying they had violated civil immigration law but had no serious criminal history.

The ages and nationalities of the arrested immigrants haven’t been disclosed, but Byrd says those arrested in the three cities were over 18.

The operation that ran from July 23 to 26 targeted young people who recently entered the country as unaccompanied children.

ICE statistics show that most of the people arrested, however, weren’t specifically targeted, but rather found while targeted individuals were sought.