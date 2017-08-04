‘Every day to him was the best day ever’: Parents of boy killed in hunting accident start scholarship

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For 11-year-old Brock Blick, every day was more than just a good day.

“He loved to say ‘best day ever’, because every day to him was the best day ever,” Brock’s mother Jeri Blick recalled.

Since the start of the year, though, Brock’s parents have been living day by day.

“Every day is hard. Today is as hard as yesterday,” Mark Blick said.

In early January, just a month shy of his 12th birthday, Brock was hunting with his father in Robertson County, when the unthinkable happened.

“30 minutes before, he’s looking at me, saying best day ever,” Mark Blick described. “Then a shotgun went off that was not even being held by any person, and he just happened to be near it, and I lost him in my arms that day.”

Mark and Jeri Blick spoke with News 2 at the River Club Golf Center in Clarksville, a regular hangout for Brock. He took golf lessons there.

A plaque now hangs on the wall at the golf center, with Brock’s picture and baseball jersey.

Aside from sports, the Clarksville middle schooler also loved the outdoors.

“There’s a lot of whys, and you know, there’s days where you see all the craziness in the world, and you’re like, why would you take someone like him? We’ll never know that,” Jeri Blick said. “But we do know that he was doing something that he enjoyed.”

In the months following Brock’s death, his parents searched for a way to honor his life. They settled on an annual scholarship.

Launching this fall, the $1,000 scholarship will benefit a junior or senior at Austin Peay State University in the Agriculture Department with a minimum 3.0 GPA. The Blicks said Brock’s love for the outdoors helped fuel their decision to start the scholarship.

“We put money in, but we were just amazed by how much of the donations have been coming through,” Jeri Blick said.

“Local people have given us unbelievable support. Some have written checks that you look at and are just like, wow. We’ve gotten checks from Florida, Georgia, people we don’t even know,” Mark Blick said.

Brock’s parents also want to go a step further. They will start a fund of excellence for Austin Peay’s agriculture department to help purchase needed supplies.

“I’m amazed and I’m blown away by everything that’s happened, but it’s hard for me to get excited about anything because of the reason that we’re here,” Mark Blick said.

“We didn’t realize how many lives he touched until after his passing, and he taught me a lot of things that I didn’t know,” Jeri Blick said.

The Blicks are planning a fundraiser on October 6 to help pay for the scholarship and the excellence fund. There will be a four-man scramble at 11 a.m. at the River Club Golf Center and the Clarksville Country Club, that includes cash prizes.

There will also be a dinner held that night at 6 p.m. at the Clarksville Country Club.