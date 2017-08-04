Drag racing blamed for 87-year-old man’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 87-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a drag racing accident in south Nashville.

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday outside of Wright Middle School on Antioch Pike where many residents and even children witnessed the crash.

According to a news release, Kevin Carcamo-Rodriiguez was traveling west in his 2014 Nissan 370 when he hit James Bryan’s Buick that had just turned to travel east on Antioch Pike.

Bryan was pinned inside his 1999 Buick. He was seriously injured and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Police said the 20-year-old admitted to drag racing.

News 2 spoke with neighbors in the area who are part of the Glencliff Neighborhood Association.

Sherry McCall and Bill Durkin said they hear people racing every day.

“For a little old man in his 80s to be hit head-on by kids who thinking going 85, 90 mph on a residential street is fair is ridiculous,” McCall said.

Rodriguez was issued a state misdemeanor citation for drag racing at the scene.

The investigation continues into Bryan’s death and more serious charges are possible, police said.