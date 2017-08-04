Feds conclude review of Jocques Clemmons shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The United States Attorney’s Office has concluded its review of the investigation by Metro police into the officer-involved shooting death of Jocques Clemmons.

The investigation, which was conducted along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, determined “no further investigation or action is warranted.”

Metro police released a statement after the decision:

The police department agreed with the decision of federal authorities for the FBI to monitor the investigation. We appreciate the diligence of the FBI and the Department of Justice in their review.

Metro Officer Joshua Lippert shot and killed Clemmons on Feb. 10, 2017 after a traffic stop at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville. Months later, Attorney General Glenn Funk announced he wouldn’t be charged, saying he acted in self-defense and the witness’ statement corroborated what Lippert told authorities.

Clemmons’ death sparked a city-wide conversation on how police-involved shootings should be handled and changed the way fatal cases are investigated with the TBI now required by law to take the lead in the criminal investigation and Metro Nashville Police Department handling only the internal administrative investigation.

