Cooler than normal August predicted for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Early August is usually the hottest time of the year across middle Tennessee with high temperatures near 90 in Nashville. The first couple of weeks this month look to be different.

In fact the Climate Prediction Center has most of the middle of the country and parts of the east, including Tennessee, below average temperature-wise.

This is due to an early dip in the jet stream in the Midwest and East bringing some cooler air south.

Add to that scattered showers and thundershowers almost every day, and highs will run as much as 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Meanwhile, western areas of the country may continue to bake with much above average temperatures there.

In fact, the Pacific Northwest has seen record highs recently with Seattle approaching the century mark for one of the few times in its history.

So, through the middle of August, look for intervals of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and some thunderstorms here in middle Tennessee.

That means somewhat below average temperatures are likely, a break from typical early and mid-August weather in Nashville.