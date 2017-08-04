87-year-old man killed in drag racing crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 87-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a drag racing accident in south Nashville.

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday outside of Wright Middle School on Antioch Pike where many residents and even children witnessed the crash. Police said 20-year-old Kevin Rodriguez admitted to drag racing.

Police said the victim, James Bryan, was pinned inside his 1999 Buick. He was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

News 2 spoke with neighbors in the area who are part of the Glencliff Neighborhood Association.

Sherry McCall and Bill Durkin said they hear people racing every day.

“For a little old man in his 80s to be hit head-on by kids who thinking going 85, 90 mph on a residential street is fair is ridiculous,” McCall said.

Rodriguez was issued a state misdemeanor citation for drag racing at the scene.

The investigation continues into Bryan’s death and more serious charges are pending, police said.