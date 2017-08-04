40-year-old killed in Cookeville shooting; Suspect in custody

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 40-year-old man has been killed in a shooting in Cookeville Thursday.

The Cookeville Police Department says they received a phone call about a man lying in the street, bleeding on Scenic Drive around 1:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Randall Kendall, who was deceased.

Investigators believe Kendall and Ricky Murphy, 28, were involved in an argument, which escalated into a physical fight.

Murphy is believed to have retrieved a long gun from his home and returned to Scenic Drive where he fatally shot Kendall.

Cookeville Police arrested Ricky Murphy, 28, and charged him with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $3,000,000 bond.

Scenic Drive is near the Putnam County fairgrounds.

The Putnam County Fair began on Thursday and will continue through August 12.

Police attempted to alleviate any public concerns about safety in their Facebook post writing, “We do not believe this incident was random, therefore there’s no reason to believe the public at-large is in danger. If you want to attend the fair, do not let this incident keep you from doing so.”

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area of Scenic Drive between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Thursday to call Det. Sgt. Tammy Goolsby at 931-520-5322 or the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.