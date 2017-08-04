39-year-old killed in Cookeville shooting; Suspect in custody

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 39-year-old man has been killed in a shooting in Cookeville Thursday.

The Cookeville Police Department says they received a phone call on Thursday afternoon about a man lying in the street, bleeding on Scenic Drive.

When officers arrived they found Randall Kendall, who was deceased.

Cookeville Police have arrested Rick Murphy and charged him with first-degree murder.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately released.

Scenic Drive is near the Putnam County fairgrounds.

The Putnam County Fair began on Thursday and will continue through August 12.

Police attempted to alleviate any public concerns about safety in their Facebook post writing, “We do not believe this incident was random, therefore there’s no reason to believe the public at-large is in danger. If you want to attend the fair, do not let this incident keep you from doing so.”