2 Metro officers injured in crash on Lebanon Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Metro police officers were injured in a crash on Lebanon Pike in South Nashville Thursday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Spence Lane around 10:45 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 a field training officer and an officer-in-training were making a left turn onto Lebanon Pike in their cruiser when they were hit by a car.

Both officers and a person they were transporting were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.