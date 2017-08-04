2 in custody after drugs, guns, cash found at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were taken into custody after drugs, guns and cash were found at a Nashville home.

According to a release, police executed a search at the home in the 1500 block of 24th Avenue North on Thursday after receiving a tip about suspected drug dealing out of the residence.

Police said they found four sets of digital scales, loose ammunition, several bags of cocaine and guns hidden underneath a couch.

Additional bags of cocaine, guns and ammo were also found in two bedrooms.

Thomas Jones, 26, and Tarvarius McDowell, 23, were both taken into custody and face multiple drug and gun offenses.

Jones is jailed in lieu of a $75,000 bond and McDowell is being held in lieu of a $55,000 bond.