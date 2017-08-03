Use of new SUVs on hold as Lebanon police test for carbon monoxide issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Last month a Texas police department removed 400 Ford police interceptors from service after receiving thousands of complaints about exhaust odors and the presence of carbon monoxide in the vehicles.

Now, the Lebanon Police Department, though a much smaller department, is following suit.

The police department recently purchased 12 new Ford Explorer police interceptors and until they’re deemed safe, the vehicles won’t be out on the road.

“It is sitting here because we are waiting to add equipment to it that is desperately needed,” explained Police Sgt. PJ Hardy.

The local agency has 12 of the SUVs, and they’re so new they don’t even have police striping or emergency equipment installed.

“We are having to install some carbon monoxide sensors because we found out after the purchase that there are claims made of leaks in the vehicles and taking precaution to make sure our officers are safe,” Hardy said.

Normally the new units would be put out on the street as soon as possible, but the issue of carbon monoxide leakage into the passenger compartment has put that on hold.

Lebanon police told News 2 only one officer has complained of a suspicious odor in his squad car.

“We had one vehicle where the officer said he smelled what might be carbon monoxide, but we cannot confirm that,” Hardy said.

Some agencies, like Austin, Texas, have sidelined hundreds of Explorers while the problem is determined.

Lebanon police, however, doesn’t have that luxury.

According to Sgt. Hardy, the department is having to come up with alternative solutions, including going to a home improvement store to buy a carbon monoxide detector like the ones commonly used in homes.

“Basically, that’s all that is available and we have to let the guys know this is the situation – you should be fine, but if you smell anything, stop and contact a supervisor,” Hardy said.

Hardy added it’s not as easy as just tossing the detector into a car. He said equipment has to be installed before the monitor can be installed properly. He said the officers are being instructed not to take chances and to stop and report anything out of the ordinary.

“Absolutely, it is holding up our ability to put them on the road and replace ones with over 100,000 miles,” Hardy said. “We have randomly sampled vehicles. It was random and we didn’t detect anything, but we want to make sure if there’s even the slightest possibility of an issue we handle it on the front end to keep our officers safe.”

The Lebanon Police Department also has two K-9 units that already have detection equipment for heat. Those vehicles will also be retrofitted to also detect carbon monoxide.

News 2 also called a few other police departments in Middle Tennessee to see what they are doing.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said it has two SUVs and they are in use.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said it is monitoring the information relating to the issue. They have also ordered visual monitors to place in its Explorers as a precaution.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine if the model of Fords it has is impacted.

The Williamson and Davidson County sheriff’s offices, as well as the cities of Franklin and Nashville do not have any of the vehicles.