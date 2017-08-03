Teen suicide increases nationwide, including here in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The number of older teenage girls dying by suicide hit a 40-year peak nationwide in 2015.

According to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control, the suicide rate among girls between the ages of 15 and 19 reached an all-time high in 2015 for the 40-year period beginning in 1975.

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) says there are factors that could be contributing to this trend.

“Firearms are becoming much more frequently used in this age group,” said Joanne Perley with the TSPN. She says when firearms are used, an attempted suicide often leads to death. “Parents should safely store firearms and make sure someone at risk or exhibiting warning signs does not have that access to lethal means.”

Perley says cyber bullying and social media are also factors.

“When I was in school the bullying might end once you leave those doors but now it goes home with you,” she said.

Perley told News 2 drug use may also be a contributing factor to the rise in the older teen girls suicide rate.

In Tennessee, the number of girls who died by suicide in that age group went down in 2015 compared to 2014. TSPN says Tennessee is ahead of the game when it comes to suicide awareness, prevention and follow-up.

But overall, the number of youths (aged 10-19) who died by suicide in our state increased over a ten year period.

There were 37 suicide deaths in 2005; that increased to 49 deaths in 2015.

Pegram resident Caroline Jackson, 19, says she attempted suicide when she was 18. She was diagnosed with depression when she was 16 and when she moved away to college, she felt she spiraled out of control.

“I was sad a lot of the time and I took to self-harming,” Caroline said. “I didn’t know how to handle what I was feeling.”

Perley says teens often don’t feel they have the resources to deal with depression or anxiety.

Teens are also more likely to attempt suicide if they know someone who died by suicide.

Caroline was friends with 17-year-old Jared Martin, who died by suicide in 2014. Last year, Governor Haslam signed “Jared’s Law,” which requires all faculty or staff in schools receive suicide prevention training very year.

Caroline is now active with Jared’s Keepers Foundation. She also doesn’t use social media like she used to.

“Social media is awful if you have low self-esteem,” Caroline said. “I used to care so much about how I looked online and if another girl got more likes on Instagram I took it personally.”

Caroline told News 2 she’s doing great today. She sees a therapist and is on medication.

There is help available in Tennessee. If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-855-CRISIS-1. A counselor will be dispatched to help. That National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-TALK.