SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Someone was injured in a shooting Thursday night at a Burger King in Spring Hill, and a suspect was taken into custody.

It happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. at the restaurant off Port Royal Road near Saturn Parkway.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known but authorities said it was not fatal.

Neither the victim’s nor the suspect’s identities has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

