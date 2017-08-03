Severe storms possible across Middle Tennessee Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Severe thunderstorms could rumble across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky to round out the work week Friday.

The possible storms will be driven by a cold front to the north.

With enough heat, humidity and instability in play, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted most of our region under a “marginal” risk for severe thunderstorms. Check the latest advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Timing of the front is key and wet weather will begin early in the morning starting our around Cadiz, Paris, and Hopkinsville before moving closer to Nashville.

From mid-morning to noon, the front and storms will approach Interstate 65 with heavy rainfall and lightning. Thereafter, storms will gain strength around the Music City with daytime heating before heading eastward toward Lebanon, Murfreesboro and the Cumberland Plateau. These are the storms that have the best chance to turn severe. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Every storm will be capable of cloud to ground lightning and torrential rainfall. Not all, but the strongest storms could create damaging wind gusts exceeding 50-60 mph as well as small hail.

Since these storms will move swiftly, rainfall totals will not be too impressive and widespread flooding should not be a concern. By Friday night, less humid, more comfortable, and cooler air swings in the open up the weekend.

