A recent survey by Quinnipiac University found that President Donald Trump’s disapproval rate is at more than 60 percent, while his approval rate is over 30 percent. The university reports it’s Trump’s lowest approval and highest disapproval number since he was inaugurated in January.

News 2 wants to know… Do you approve of the job President Trump is doing? Click here to vote from the News 2 app, and be sure to click ‘Continue Reading” to cast your vote.