Police investigate break-ins at 2 Nashville restaurants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after two Nashville restaurants were broken into early Thursday morning.

The first happened at Texas de Brazil steakhouse on 25th Avenue North around 3 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 a burglar broke out a window and took two bottles of liquor.

Then, over in East Nashville a window of the Pharmacy restaurant on McFerrin Avenue was broken around 4 a.m.

The window is located near the office of the popular restaurant.

Metro police are working to determine if anything was taken from the Pharmacy.

No additional information was released.